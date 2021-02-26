Cricket is not important as our Jawan’s life: Gautam Gambhir

-
World
113,827,330
WorldConfirmed: 113,827,330Active: 21,868,394Recovered: 89,433,973Death: 2,524,963
-
USA
29,107,857
USAConfirmed: 29,107,857Active: 9,087,733Recovered: 19,497,923Death: 522,201
-
India
11,079,094
IndiaConfirmed: 11,079,094Active: 160,985Recovered: 10,761,139Death: 156,970
-
Brazil
10,393,886
BrazilConfirmed: 10,393,886Active: 818,529Recovered: 9,323,696Death: 251,661
-
Russia
4,223,186
RussiaConfirmed: 4,223,186Active: 354,496Recovered: 3,783,386Death: 85,304
-
UK
4,163,085
UKConfirmed: 4,163,085Active: 1,261,501Recovered: 2,779,169Death: 122,415
-
Italy
2,888,923
ItalyConfirmed: 2,888,923Active: 404,664Recovered: 2,387,032Death: 97,227
-
Turkey
2,683,971
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,683,971Active: 98,754Recovered: 2,556,785Death: 28,432
-
Germany
2,435,836
GermanyConfirmed: 2,435,836Active: 129,739Recovered: 2,235,700Death: 70,397
-
Pakistan
577,482
PakistanConfirmed: 577,482Active: 22,285Recovered: 542,393Death: 12,804
-
China
89,877
ChinaConfirmed: 89,877Active: 244Recovered: 84,997Death: 4,636
New Delhi,27/2:Former Indian cricket team opener and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir has once again asked India to not play any matches against Pakistan in near future. Gautam Gambhir told reporters on Friday that cricket is not as important for India as the life of its soldiers and unless terrorism sponsored from across the border stops, there should be no match between the two countries.
Gautam Gambhir told reporters, ‘Cricket is a very small thing and is a small issue. The life of our jawans is more important, till there is no end to terrorism from across the border, there should not be any kind of relationship with Pakistan.