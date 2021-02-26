Cricket is not important as our Jawan’s life: Gautam Gambhir

COVID-19 Updates World 113,827,330 World Confirmed: 113,827,330 Active: 21,868,394 Recovered: 89,433,973 Death: 2,524,963

New Delhi,27/2:Former Indian cricket team opener and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir has once again asked India to not play any matches against Pakistan in near future. Gautam Gambhir told reporters on Friday that cricket is not as important for India as the life of its soldiers and unless terrorism sponsored from across the border stops, there should be no match between the two countries.

Gautam Gambhir told reporters, ‘Cricket is a very small thing and is a small issue. The life of our jawans is more important, till there is no end to terrorism from across the border, there should not be any kind of relationship with Pakistan.