RBI announces recruitment for Office Attendant 2021. Know full details!

The Reserve Bank of India has started the process of online application for the post of ‘office attendant’. Interested candidates can apply through the official site of RBI, rbi.org.in. 841 vacancies across India are announced.

The application process starts on February 24, 2021, and it ends on March 15, 2021-Tentative date of Online Test: April 09 and 10, 2021.

Interested candidates are required to apply online through the official website of RBI from 24th February 2021.

The candidate should have passed 10th Standard (S.S.C./Matriculation) from a recognized board of that State/UT.-Additionally, the candidate should be a domicile of the State/UT coming under the Regional Jurisdiction of the Recruitment Office to which he/she is applying for.-The candidate should be an undergraduate as on February 1, 2021. Graduates and candidates possessing higher qualifications are not eligible to apply.

Online test except for the test of General English will be bilingual, i.e. English and Hindi.-A language proficiency test of Qualifying nature.

Application Fee-Rs 50/- for SC/ST/PwBD/EXS category candidates (Intimation Charges)-Rs 450/- for OBC/EWS/General candidates (Test fee + Intimation Charges)