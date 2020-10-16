New Delhi,16/10: According to PMO sources, Piyush Goyal is the richest minister in Modi’s cabinet. Goyal and his wife have assets worth around Rs 78.28 crore. Piyush Goyal’s movable and immovable assets are valued at Rs 27.47 crore, while his wife Seema Goyal is richer than him. Seema Goyal’s net worth is estimated at Rs 50.34 crore.

However, they have declared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh have no car. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also has no car. Sitaraman has a Bajaj Chetak. Home Minister Nityananda Roy has 16 cows, 13 buffalos, and 6290 trees, according to the PMO. The wife of Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has a flat in Switzerland. Union Home Minister G Kishan Reddy still has a 1995 model Maruti 800. This is part of his net worth of Rs 3.61 crore.