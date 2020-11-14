Places of worship given greenlight in Maharashtra

Mumbai, 14/11: Maharashtra Government has taken the decision to allow places of worship to be opened from 16 November, 2020. The issue gained momentum after opposition parties, mainly BJP and the Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshiyari questioned the Shiv Sena Government about the delay in opening of the holy places.

The Maharashtra Government has asked people to wear masks and avoid crowding at all times inside the places of worship. The issue came into limelight after BJP members protested outside major temples and the Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari penned a letter to the Government, asking whether the delay in opening places of worship was some sort of “divine intervention”. The Governor’s letter was filled with snide remarks to the Chief Minister and the usage of the word “secular” garnered criticism from major political leaders. The Maharashtra Government had ordered all the places of worship to be remained shut till further announcement from the beginning of the nationwide lockdown from March 17.