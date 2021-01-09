Plane disappears without a Trace in Indonesia

New Delhi, 9/1: Sriwijaya Air flight vanishes in the air just after takeoff in Indonesia. The Indonesian authorities have launched a search and rescue operation to confirm the location of the airplane. The plane was travelling from Jakarta to Pontianak.

There are 56 passengers and six crew members onboard the 90-minute flight from Jakarta to Pontianak. The Air flight lost more than 10,000 feet of altitude in less than one minute, four minutes after it took off from the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta. Its last location was known at 11,000 feet.

ADS-B (Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast) signal from flight SJ-182 was lost at 07:40:27 (Coordinated Universal Time). It went off radar at 7:40 (UTC) less than four minutes after taking off from Jakarta at 6:37 (UTC).

“The missing plane is currently under investigation and under coordination with the National Search and Rescue Agency and the National Transportation Safety Committee,” Indonesian Transportation Ministry spokesperson Adita Irawati said in a statement.

