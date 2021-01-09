Coronavirus Vaccination to Begin in India on January 16

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 9/1: The Coronavirus Vaccination will begin in India on January 16. The news came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired an important meeting to review the Covid situation in India.

The government is looking to vaccinate three crore frontline health workers. Then the 27 crore people above the age of 50 will be vaccinated and then people under 50 with various health ailments.

The government has approved Serum Institute’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin. The second round of dry run began on Friday in the country.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
