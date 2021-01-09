Coronavirus Vaccination to Begin in India on January 16

COVID-19 Updates World 89,480,121 World Confirmed: 89,480,121 Active: 23,425,815 Recovered: 64,129,756 Death: 1,924,550

USA 22,463,747 USA Confirmed: 22,463,747 Active: 8,823,966 Recovered: 13,261,553 Death: 378,228

India 10,433,549 India Confirmed: 10,433,549 Active: 225,687 Recovered: 10,057,012 Death: 150,850

Brazil 8,015,920 Brazil Confirmed: 8,015,920 Active: 699,904 Recovered: 7,114,474 Death: 201,542

Russia 3,379,103 Russia Confirmed: 3,379,103 Active: 562,913 Recovered: 2,754,809 Death: 61,381

UK 2,957,472 UK Confirmed: 2,957,472 Active: 1,512,818 Recovered: 1,364,821 Death: 79,833

Turkey 2,307,581 Turkey Confirmed: 2,307,581 Active: 102,986 Recovered: 2,182,145 Death: 22,450

Italy 2,237,890 Italy Confirmed: 2,237,890 Active: 570,389 Recovered: 1,589,590 Death: 77,911

Germany 1,897,225 Germany Confirmed: 1,897,225 Active: 344,938 Recovered: 1,511,800 Death: 40,487

Pakistan 499,517 Pakistan Confirmed: 499,517 Active: 33,474 Recovered: 455,445 Death: 10,598

China 87,364 China Confirmed: 87,364 Active: 535 Recovered: 82,195 Death: 4,634

New Delhi, 9/1: The Coronavirus Vaccination will begin in India on January 16. The news came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired an important meeting to review the Covid situation in India.

The government is looking to vaccinate three crore frontline health workers. Then the 27 crore people above the age of 50 will be vaccinated and then people under 50 with various health ailments.

The government has approved Serum Institute’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin. The second round of dry run began on Friday in the country.