Coronavirus Vaccination to Begin in India on January 16

World
WorldConfirmed: 89,480,121Active: 23,425,815Recovered: 64,129,756Death: 1,924,550
USA
USAConfirmed: 22,463,747Active: 8,823,966Recovered: 13,261,553Death: 378,228
India
IndiaConfirmed: 10,433,549Active: 225,687Recovered: 10,057,012Death: 150,850
Brazil
BrazilConfirmed: 8,015,920Active: 699,904Recovered: 7,114,474Death: 201,542
Russia
RussiaConfirmed: 3,379,103Active: 562,913Recovered: 2,754,809Death: 61,381
UK
UKConfirmed: 2,957,472Active: 1,512,818Recovered: 1,364,821Death: 79,833
Turkey
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,307,581Active: 102,986Recovered: 2,182,145Death: 22,450
Italy
ItalyConfirmed: 2,237,890Active: 570,389Recovered: 1,589,590Death: 77,911
Germany
GermanyConfirmed: 1,897,225Active: 344,938Recovered: 1,511,800Death: 40,487
Pakistan
PakistanConfirmed: 499,517Active: 33,474Recovered: 455,445Death: 10,598
China
ChinaConfirmed: 87,364Active: 535Recovered: 82,195Death: 4,634
New Delhi, 9/1: The Coronavirus Vaccination will begin in India on January 16. The news came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired an important meeting to review the Covid situation in India.
The government is looking to vaccinate three crore frontline health workers. Then the 27 crore people above the age of 50 will be vaccinated and then people under 50 with various health ailments.
The government has approved Serum Institute’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin. The second round of dry run began on Friday in the country.