Planning To Buy Oximeter? Here’s What You Need To Know
One of the most common symptoms is a drop in oxygen levels. In order to get help sooner, a pulse oximeter can be useful in alerting the person about the drop in oxygen levels.
-
World
161,103,360
WorldConfirmed: 161,103,360Active: 17,839,913Recovered: 139,917,646Death: 3,345,801
-
USA
33,586,136
USAConfirmed: 33,586,136Active: 6,368,122Recovered: 26,620,229Death: 597,785
-
India
23,703,665
IndiaConfirmed: 23,703,665Active: 3,710,491Recovered: 19,734,823Death: 258,351
-
Brazil
15,361,686
BrazilConfirmed: 15,361,686Active: 1,009,213Recovered: 13,924,217Death: 428,256
-
Turkey
5,072,462
TurkeyConfirmed: 5,072,462Active: 227,350Recovered: 4,801,291Death: 43,821
-
Russia
4,905,059
RussiaConfirmed: 4,905,059Active: 272,199Recovered: 4,518,529Death: 114,331
-
UK
4,441,975
UKConfirmed: 4,441,975Active: 58,232Recovered: 4,256,103Death: 127,640
-
Italy
4,131,078
ItalyConfirmed: 4,131,078Active: 352,422Recovered: 3,655,112Death: 123,544
-
Germany
3,558,148
GermanyConfirmed: 3,558,148Active: 231,839Recovered: 3,240,300Death: 86,009
-
Pakistan
870,703
PakistanConfirmed: 870,703Active: 75,052Recovered: 776,315Death: 19,336
-
China
90,808
ChinaConfirmed: 90,808Active: 291Recovered: 85,881Death: 4,636
As the second wave of the Covid-19 ripples through India, setting new daily records and overwhelming the health infrastructure and capacity, experts are making appeals to people to protect themselves and seek medical help in case they show coronavirus symptoms.
One of the most common symptoms is a drop in oxygen levels. In order to get help sooner, a pulse oximeter can be useful in alerting the person about the drop in oxygen levels.
What is a pulse oximeter?
It is a small handy device similar to a cloth clip – A person is required to put one of their fingers inside the device (nail-side up) and within seconds it gives the numbers showing the oxygen saturation levels in the person’s body (measured as a unit of SpO2).
Most healthy people get a reading of 95 per cent and above. In some cases, where a person has some existing health condition, the reading can get below 95 per cent. However, a user should consult a doctor if the reading falls to 92-93 per cent. The device also gives the heartbeat reading, ranging for a healthy person between 60 to 100 beats per minute.
Why do you need it?
It is safe to keep a pulse oximeter at home and monitor your oxygen levels regularly, so that in case of a drop you can immediately seek medical assistance without losing time.