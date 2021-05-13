Planning To Buy Oximeter? Here’s What You Need To Know

One of the most common symptoms is a drop in oxygen levels. In order to get help sooner, a pulse oximeter can be useful in alerting the person about the drop in oxygen levels.

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Planning To Buy Oximeter? Here’s What You Need To Know
Planning To Buy Oximeter? Here’s What You Need To Know
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 161,103,360
    World
    Confirmed: 161,103,360
    Active: 17,839,913
    Recovered: 139,917,646
    Death: 3,345,801
  • USA 33,586,136
    USA
    Confirmed: 33,586,136
    Active: 6,368,122
    Recovered: 26,620,229
    Death: 597,785
  • India 23,703,665
    India
    Confirmed: 23,703,665
    Active: 3,710,491
    Recovered: 19,734,823
    Death: 258,351
  • Brazil 15,361,686
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 15,361,686
    Active: 1,009,213
    Recovered: 13,924,217
    Death: 428,256
  • Turkey 5,072,462
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 5,072,462
    Active: 227,350
    Recovered: 4,801,291
    Death: 43,821
  • Russia 4,905,059
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,905,059
    Active: 272,199
    Recovered: 4,518,529
    Death: 114,331
  • UK 4,441,975
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,441,975
    Active: 58,232
    Recovered: 4,256,103
    Death: 127,640
  • Italy 4,131,078
    Italy
    Confirmed: 4,131,078
    Active: 352,422
    Recovered: 3,655,112
    Death: 123,544
  • Germany 3,558,148
    Germany
    Confirmed: 3,558,148
    Active: 231,839
    Recovered: 3,240,300
    Death: 86,009
  • Pakistan 870,703
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 870,703
    Active: 75,052
    Recovered: 776,315
    Death: 19,336
  • China 90,808
    China
    Confirmed: 90,808
    Active: 291
    Recovered: 85,881
    Death: 4,636

As the second wave of the Covid-19 ripples through India, setting new daily records and overwhelming the health infrastructure and capacity, experts are making appeals to people to protect themselves and seek medical help in case they show coronavirus symptoms.

ଆହୁରି ପଢନ୍ତୁ

ଏହି ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ବଢ଼ିଲା ଲକଡାଉନ୍ ଅବଧି

ଜେଲରେ ଉଡୁଛି ଗଞ୍ଜେଇ ଧୁଆଁ, ନାଚଗୀତରେ ମସଗୁଲ୍…

One of the most common symptoms is a drop in oxygen levels. In order to get help sooner, a pulse oximeter can be useful in alerting the person about the drop in oxygen levels.

What is a pulse oximeter?

It is a small handy device similar to a cloth clip – A person is required to put one of their fingers inside the device (nail-side up) and within seconds it gives the numbers showing the oxygen saturation levels in the person’s body (measured as a unit of SpO2).

Most healthy people get a reading of 95 per cent and above. In some cases, where a person has some existing health condition, the reading can get below 95 per cent. However, a user should consult a doctor if the reading falls to 92-93 per cent. The device also gives the heartbeat reading, ranging for a healthy person between 60 to 100 beats per minute.

Why do you need it?

It is safe to keep a pulse oximeter at home and monitor your oxygen levels regularly, so that in case of a drop you can immediately seek medical assistance without losing time.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.