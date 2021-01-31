PM Modi addresses nation through ” Maan Ki Baat”

-
World
103,138,684
WorldConfirmed: 103,138,684Active: 26,135,427Recovered: 74,773,752Death: 2,229,505
-
USA
26,655,740
USAConfirmed: 26,655,740Active: 9,876,409Recovered: 16,328,950Death: 450,381
-
India
10,747,091
IndiaConfirmed: 10,747,091Active: 169,654Recovered: 10,423,125Death: 154,312
-
Brazil
9,176,975
BrazilConfirmed: 9,176,975Active: 954,758Recovered: 7,998,246Death: 223,971
-
Russia
3,832,080
RussiaConfirmed: 3,832,080Active: 479,419Recovered: 3,279,964Death: 72,697
-
UK
3,796,088
UKConfirmed: 3,796,088Active: 2,016,581Recovered: 1,673,936Death: 105,571
-
Italy
2,541,783
ItalyConfirmed: 2,541,783Active: 463,352Recovered: 1,990,152Death: 88,279
-
Turkey
2,470,901
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,470,901Active: 89,627Recovered: 2,355,409Death: 25,865
-
Germany
2,217,234
GermanyConfirmed: 2,217,234Active: 238,022Recovered: 1,921,700Death: 57,512
-
Pakistan
544,813
PakistanConfirmed: 544,813Active: 33,182Recovered: 499,974Death: 11,657
-
China
89,522
ChinaConfirmed: 89,522Active: 1,668Recovered: 83,218Death: 4,636
New Delhi, 31/1 Addressing the nation through his monthly radio program “Maan Ki Baat” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “When I do ‘Mann Ki Baat’, it seems as if I am present among you as a member of your family.” Our small things, which teach each other, something, the sweet and sweet experiences of life, which should become the inspiration to live life to the fullest – that is just ‘Mann Ki Baat’
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, the country is angry at what happened at the Red Fort on Republic Day. The country was sad to see the insult of the tricolor.
PM Narendra Modi said, “We are not only running the world’s biggest vaccination drive but we are also the fastest in vaccinating our citizens. India has vaccinated 30 lakh, corona warriors, in 15 days.”
PM Modi said that coming to the Corona vaccine program must have paid attention to one more thing. In times of crisis, India is able to serve the world because India is capable of medicines and vaccine today, it is self-sufficient. The same thinking is also about the self-reliant India campaign.
PM Modi also hailed the Indian Cricket Team’s effort at Australia.