Shocking: A woman gang-raped by 6 including minors in UP, Sold video clips of rape for rs 300

-
World
103,142,465
WorldConfirmed: 103,142,465Active: 26,134,279Recovered: 74,778,574Death: 2,229,612
-
USA
26,655,740
USAConfirmed: 26,655,740Active: 9,876,409Recovered: 16,328,950Death: 450,381
-
India
10,747,091
IndiaConfirmed: 10,747,091Active: 169,654Recovered: 10,423,125Death: 154,312
-
Brazil
9,176,975
BrazilConfirmed: 9,176,975Active: 954,758Recovered: 7,998,246Death: 223,971
-
Russia
3,832,080
RussiaConfirmed: 3,832,080Active: 479,419Recovered: 3,279,964Death: 72,697
-
UK
3,796,088
UKConfirmed: 3,796,088Active: 2,016,581Recovered: 1,673,936Death: 105,571
-
Italy
2,541,783
ItalyConfirmed: 2,541,783Active: 463,352Recovered: 1,990,152Death: 88,279
-
Turkey
2,470,901
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,470,901Active: 89,627Recovered: 2,355,409Death: 25,865
-
Germany
2,217,234
GermanyConfirmed: 2,217,234Active: 238,022Recovered: 1,921,700Death: 57,512
-
Pakistan
544,813
PakistanConfirmed: 544,813Active: 33,182Recovered: 499,974Death: 11,657
-
China
89,522
ChinaConfirmed: 89,522Active: 1,668Recovered: 83,218Death: 4,636
Badaun, 31/1: In a shocking turn of events, a woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun was gang-raped by 6 people including minors. The incident came to the limelight after the accused men started selling the clips of rape. The all accused were arrested by police.
According to reports, some of the accused are aged between 15-17. As they continue to assault, some of them click the videos of this heinous act. This is believed to be the reason why the woman didn’t file a complaint against the culprits.
According to sources, the victim was a Dalit woman. The rape survivor has alleged that the accused have sold the video clips for Rs 300 each among locals