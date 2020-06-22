PM Modi and Amit Shah assures help as 5.5 magnitude earthquake hits Mizoram

Prime minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah promised Mizoram Chief Minister of all the possible help as 5.5 magnitude earthquake hits Mizoram.
Prime Minister tweeted,” Spoke to the Chief Minister of Mizoram, Zoramthanga Ji on the situation in the wake of the earthquake there. Assured all possible support from the Centre,”
Home minister also assured help in his tweet.
I have spoken to Shri @ZoramthangaCM ji, Chief Minister of Mizoram, to review the situation after the earthquake tremors in the state. I assured him all possible support from the central government. Praying for everyone’s safety and well-being.
— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 22, 2020