PM Modi and Amit Shah assures help as 5.5 magnitude earthquake hits Mizoram

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Prime minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah promised Mizoram Chief Minister of all the possible help as 5.5 magnitude earthquake hits Mizoram.

Prime Minister tweeted,” Spoke to the Chief Minister of Mizoram, Zoramthanga Ji on the situation in the wake of the earthquake there. Assured all possible support from the Centre,”

Home minister also assured help in his tweet.

