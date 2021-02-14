PM Modi Appreciates Farmers of TN for record Food grain Production

-
World
109,140,311
WorldConfirmed: 109,140,311Active: 25,400,927Recovered: 81,333,013Death: 2,406,371
-
USA
28,196,964
USAConfirmed: 28,196,964Active: 9,547,775Recovered: 18,153,126Death: 496,063
-
India
10,904,940
IndiaConfirmed: 10,904,940Active: 137,536Recovered: 10,611,731Death: 155,673
-
Brazil
9,811,255
BrazilConfirmed: 9,811,255Active: 861,768Recovered: 8,710,840Death: 238,647
-
Russia
4,071,883
RussiaConfirmed: 4,071,883Active: 398,656Recovered: 3,593,101Death: 80,126
-
UK
4,027,106
UKConfirmed: 4,027,106Active: 1,784,867Recovered: 2,125,331Death: 116,908
-
Italy
2,710,819
ItalyConfirmed: 2,710,819Active: 401,413Recovered: 2,216,050Death: 93,356
-
Turkey
2,579,896
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,579,896Active: 84,100Recovered: 2,468,419Death: 27,377
-
Germany
2,336,905
GermanyConfirmed: 2,336,905Active: 152,390Recovered: 2,119,100Death: 65,415
-
Pakistan
563,029
PakistanConfirmed: 563,029Active: 25,635Recovered: 525,087Death: 12,307
-
China
89,763
ChinaConfirmed: 89,763Active: 689Recovered: 84,438Death: 4,636
Chennai, 14/2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the farmers of Tamil Nadu today while speaking in Chennai. He applauded the farmers for “record food production” and water use. He said, “I want to appreciate the farmers of Tamil Nadu for record food grain production and good use of water resources. We have to do whatever we can do to conserve water. Always remember the mantra of ‘Per drop, more crop”.
The Prime Minister was in Tamil Nadu to open a series of projects including a section of the Chennai Metro Rail. The assembly elections are due this year in Tamil Nadu.
“It will make everyone happy that we are launching a 9-km-long stretch of metro rail, which has been completed on schedule despite Covid by Indian contractors,” he said.
The Chennai metro is growing rapidly. In this years’ Budget, ₹ 63,000 crore has been set aside for Phase II of the project. This is the largest amount earmarked for a project in any city in one go. This will help the people of Chennai,” he added.