PM Modi dedicates 7500th Janaushadhi Kendra. Now you could buy Sanitary Pads at Rs 2.5 and other medicines from ‘Modi ki Dukaan’

New Delhi, 7/3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday dedicated the 7500th Janaushadhi Kendra at North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) in Shillong via video conferencing.

While interacting with the beneficiaries of ‘Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana’, He said, “Medicines are expensive, that’s why we have PM ‘Janaushadhi ‘ yojana for the poor which saves their money. I urge people to buy medicines at affordable cost from ‘Modi ki Dukaan’.

PM said sanitary pads will be available for women at Rs 2.5 as part of the Janaushadhi Pariyojana scheme.

“PM Janaushadhi Pariyojana is being run across the country for poor and middle-income families. This yojana is a medium of ‘Seva and rozgar’ as it also provides employment opportunities to the youth. As part of the scheme, sanitary pads for women available at Rs 2.5,” PM Modi said.

“A decision has been taken to make available 75 Ayush medicines across Janaushadhi centers in the country.”