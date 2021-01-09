PM Modi Inaugurates Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention, Praises Indian Diaspora for performing its duties

COVID-19 Updates World 89,366,354 World Confirmed: 89,366,354 Active: 23,405,743 Recovered: 64,038,323 Death: 1,922,288

USA 22,456,902 USA Confirmed: 22,456,902 Active: 8,818,804 Recovered: 13,259,949 Death: 378,149

India 10,432,526 India Confirmed: 10,432,526 Active: 225,040 Recovered: 10,056,651 Death: 150,835

Brazil 8,015,920 Brazil Confirmed: 8,015,920 Active: 699,904 Recovered: 7,114,474 Death: 201,542

Russia 3,355,794 Russia Confirmed: 3,355,794 Active: 563,754 Recovered: 2,731,129 Death: 60,911

UK 2,957,472 UK Confirmed: 2,957,472 Active: 1,512,818 Recovered: 1,364,821 Death: 79,833

Turkey 2,307,581 Turkey Confirmed: 2,307,581 Active: 102,986 Recovered: 2,182,145 Death: 22,450

Italy 2,237,890 Italy Confirmed: 2,237,890 Active: 570,389 Recovered: 1,589,590 Death: 77,911

Germany 1,895,139 Germany Confirmed: 1,895,139 Active: 342,938 Recovered: 1,511,800 Death: 40,401

Pakistan 499,517 Pakistan Confirmed: 499,517 Active: 33,474 Recovered: 455,445 Death: 10,598

China 87,364 China Confirmed: 87,364 Active: 535 Recovered: 82,195 Death: 4,634

New Delhi, 9/1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday Inaugurated the 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention virtually. The PM reflected upon the development of the country, especially in the health industry.

Modi talked about the two indigenous vaccines which are ready to ‘save humanity’ from the Coronavirus Disease. He also said from a country to which imported medicines India is now self-sufficient to look after its healthcare facilities.

“India used to import PPE kits, masks, ventilators, and testing kits from outside but today our nation is self-reliant. Today India is ready to save humanity with two ‘Made in India’ COVID-19 vaccines,” said Modi.

PM spoke about the current programme to empower the poor, which is taken seriously around the globe now.

“When India stood in the face of terrorism, the world too got the courage to face this challenge. Today, India is using technology to end corruption. Money worth lakhs and crores are directly being credited to account of beneficiary,” the Prime Minister said.

He praised the Indian diaspora community for the role it played and performing its duties around the world during the past year of turmoil. “This is our tradition. This is our soil’s culture said PM Narendra Modi.