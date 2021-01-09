PM Modi Inaugurates Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention, Praises Indian Diaspora for performing its duties

New Delhi, 9/1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday Inaugurated the 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention virtually. The PM reflected upon the development of the country, especially in the health industry.

Modi talked about the two indigenous vaccines which are ready to ‘save humanity’ from the Coronavirus Disease. He also said from a country to which imported medicines India is now self-sufficient to look after its healthcare facilities.

“India used to import PPE kits, masks, ventilators, and testing kits from outside but today our nation is self-reliant. Today India is ready to save humanity with two ‘Made in India’ COVID-19 vaccines,” said Modi.

PM spoke about the current programme to empower the poor, which is taken seriously around the globe now.

“When India stood in the face of terrorism, the world too got the courage to face this challenge. Today, India is using technology to end corruption. Money worth lakhs and crores are directly being credited to account of beneficiary,” the Prime Minister said.

He praised the Indian diaspora community for the role it played and performing its duties around the world during the past year of turmoil. “This is our tradition. This is our soil’s culture said PM Narendra Modi.

 

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
