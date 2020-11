Varanasi, 30/11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the six-lane Varanasi–Prayagraj highway project. He dedicated the project of widening the Handia (Prayagraj)-Rajatalab (Varanasi) section of National Highway 19 to the nation.

Prime Minister Modi said Varanasi is getting better infrastructure on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti and Dev Deepawali and this will benefit both Varanasi and Prayagraj.