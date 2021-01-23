PM Modi launches a Drive to Distribute 1 Lakh Land ‘Pattas’ in Assam

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Guwahati, 23/1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a drive to distribute one lakh land ‘pattas’ in Assam. PM visited Sivasagar in Assam where he distributed land allotment certificates to the indigenous people. He said, lakhs of Adivasis, indigenous Assamese families were deprived of land ownership rights even decades after Independence.

PM Modi said, “When BJP had formed the government in Assam, there were nearly 6 lakh landless people in Assam. But the Sonowal government will provide land pattas to those landless people. More than 2.25 lakh landless people had received land pattas and now 1 lakh people will be added.”

“The Centre-state double engine government is working to supply running water to all the households of the state,” he added.

“The fast-paced development of Assam is very important to us. The way to ‘Atmanirbhar Assam’ is through ‘atma vishwaas’ among the people. 40% of Assam’s population has been benefitted by the Ayushmaan Bharat scheme of the Central government,” PM said

 

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
