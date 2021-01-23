PM Modi launches a Drive to Distribute 1 Lakh Land ‘Pattas’ in Assam

-
World
98,827,832
WorldConfirmed: 98,827,832Active: 25,673,397Recovered: 71,036,226Death: 2,118,209
-
USA
25,390,042
USAConfirmed: 25,390,042Active: 9,743,146Recovered: 15,222,719Death: 424,177
-
India
10,640,544
IndiaConfirmed: 10,640,544Active: 186,485Recovered: 10,300,838Death: 153,221
-
Brazil
8,755,133
BrazilConfirmed: 8,755,133Active: 945,063Recovered: 7,594,771Death: 215,299
-
Russia
3,698,273
RussiaConfirmed: 3,698,273Active: 519,987Recovered: 3,109,315Death: 68,971
-
UK
3,583,907
UKConfirmed: 3,583,907Active: 1,887,304Recovered: 1,600,622Death: 95,981
-
Italy
2,441,854
ItalyConfirmed: 2,441,854Active: 502,053Recovered: 1,855,127Death: 84,674
-
Turkey
2,418,472
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,418,472Active: 97,633Recovered: 2,296,050Death: 24,789
-
Germany
2,125,261
GermanyConfirmed: 2,125,261Active: 277,841Recovered: 1,795,400Death: 52,020
-
Pakistan
530,818
PakistanConfirmed: 530,818Active: 35,063Recovered: 484,508Death: 11,247
-
China
88,911
ChinaConfirmed: 88,911Active: 1,750Recovered: 82,526Death: 4,635
Guwahati, 23/1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a drive to distribute one lakh land ‘pattas’ in Assam. PM visited Sivasagar in Assam where he distributed land allotment certificates to the indigenous people. He said, lakhs of Adivasis, indigenous Assamese families were deprived of land ownership rights even decades after Independence.
PM Modi said, “When BJP had formed the government in Assam, there were nearly 6 lakh landless people in Assam. But the Sonowal government will provide land pattas to those landless people. More than 2.25 lakh landless people had received land pattas and now 1 lakh people will be added.”
“The Centre-state double engine government is working to supply running water to all the households of the state,” he added.
Distribution of land pattas/allotment certificates at the large public meeting in Sivasagar was a historic occasion. This will ensure a life of dignity for many and protect Assam’s unique culture. pic.twitter.com/Y3vyvRfFfB
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2021
“The fast-paced development of Assam is very important to us. The way to ‘Atmanirbhar Assam’ is through ‘atma vishwaas’ among the people. 40% of Assam’s population has been benefitted by the Ayushmaan Bharat scheme of the Central government,” PM said
To build an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, we have to focus on the rapid development of the Northeast. pic.twitter.com/Ym3fE5PIt5
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2021