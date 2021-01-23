PM Modi launches a Drive to Distribute 1 Lakh Land ‘Pattas’ in Assam

COVID-19 Updates World 98,827,832 World Confirmed: 98,827,832 Active: 25,673,397 Recovered: 71,036,226 Death: 2,118,209

USA 25,390,042 USA Confirmed: 25,390,042 Active: 9,743,146 Recovered: 15,222,719 Death: 424,177

India 10,640,544 India Confirmed: 10,640,544 Active: 186,485 Recovered: 10,300,838 Death: 153,221

Brazil 8,755,133 Brazil Confirmed: 8,755,133 Active: 945,063 Recovered: 7,594,771 Death: 215,299

Russia 3,698,273 Russia Confirmed: 3,698,273 Active: 519,987 Recovered: 3,109,315 Death: 68,971

UK 3,583,907 UK Confirmed: 3,583,907 Active: 1,887,304 Recovered: 1,600,622 Death: 95,981

Italy 2,441,854 Italy Confirmed: 2,441,854 Active: 502,053 Recovered: 1,855,127 Death: 84,674

Turkey 2,418,472 Turkey Confirmed: 2,418,472 Active: 97,633 Recovered: 2,296,050 Death: 24,789

Germany 2,125,261 Germany Confirmed: 2,125,261 Active: 277,841 Recovered: 1,795,400 Death: 52,020

Pakistan 530,818 Pakistan Confirmed: 530,818 Active: 35,063 Recovered: 484,508 Death: 11,247

China 88,911 China Confirmed: 88,911 Active: 1,750 Recovered: 82,526 Death: 4,635

Guwahati, 23/1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a drive to distribute one lakh land ‘pattas’ in Assam. PM visited Sivasagar in Assam where he distributed land allotment certificates to the indigenous people. He said, lakhs of Adivasis, indigenous Assamese families were deprived of land ownership rights even decades after Independence.

PM Modi said, “When BJP had formed the government in Assam, there were nearly 6 lakh landless people in Assam. But the Sonowal government will provide land pattas to those landless people. More than 2.25 lakh landless people had received land pattas and now 1 lakh people will be added.”

“The Centre-state double engine government is working to supply running water to all the households of the state,” he added.

Distribution of land pattas/allotment certificates at the large public meeting in Sivasagar was a historic occasion. This will ensure a life of dignity for many and protect Assam’s unique culture. pic.twitter.com/Y3vyvRfFfB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2021

“The fast-paced development of Assam is very important to us. The way to ‘Atmanirbhar Assam’ is through ‘atma vishwaas’ among the people. 40% of Assam’s population has been benefitted by the Ayushmaan Bharat scheme of the Central government,” PM said