PM Modi launches #IndiaSupportsCAA campaign on Twitter

New Delhi,30/12: In order to gather public support on the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a Twitter outreach campaign on Monday using the hashtag ‘#IndiaSupportsCAA’ and recapitulated that the law was not meant to deprive anyone of their citizenship.

Modi tweeted “CAA is about giving citizenship to persecuted refugees & not about taking anyone’s citizenship away. Check out this hashtag in Your Voice section of the Volunteer module on NaMo App for content, graphics, videos & more. Share & show your support for CAA..,”

The PM also tweeted a video featuring spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev who he said had provided a “lucid explanation of aspects relating to CAA” and “calls out the misinformation by vested interest groups”.