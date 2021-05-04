ପଶ୍ଚିମବଙ୍ଗରେ ହୋଇଥିବା ହିଂସାକୁ ନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟପାଳଙ୍କ ସହ ଫୋନରେ କଥା ହେଲେ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ

-
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ୦୪ । ୦୫ (ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଭାସ୍କର) : ଦେଶରେ କରୋନା ସଂକ୍ରମଣ ବଢ଼ିବାରେ ଲାଗି ଥିବା ବେଳେ ପଶ୍ଚିମବଙ୍ଗରେ ହିଂସା ଥମିବାର ନାମ ନେଉନାହିଁ । ଏନେଇ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦୀ ମଧ୍ୟ ପଶ୍ଚିମବଙ୍ଗ ନିର୍ବାଚନରେ ହୋଇଥିବା ହିଂସାକୁ ନେଇ ଚିନ୍ତା ପ୍ରକାଶ କରିଛନ୍ତି। ଏହାସହ ପଶ୍ଚିମବଙ୍ଗ ରାଜ୍ୟପାଳ ଜଗଦୀପ ଧନଖଡଙ୍କ ସହ ରାଜ୍ୟର ଆଇନ ଶୃଙ୍ଖଳା ପରିସ୍ଥିତି ବାବଦରେ ଆଲୋଚନା ମଧ୍ୟ କରିଛନ୍ତି |
PM called and expressed his serious anguish and concern at alarmingly worrisome law & order situation @MamataOfficial
I share grave concerns @PMOIndia given that violence vandalism, arson. loot and killings continue unabated.
Concerned must act in overdrive to restore order.
— Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) May 4, 2021
ପଶ୍ଚିମବଙ୍ଗ ରାଜ୍ୟପାଳଙ୍କ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଟୁଇଟ୍ କରି କୁହାଯାଇଛି ଯେ , “ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଆଇନ ଶୃଙ୍ଖଳା ପରିସ୍ଥିତିକୁ ନେଇ ଗଭୀର ଚିନ୍ତା ପ୍ରକଟ କରିଛନ୍ତି। ମୁଁ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ମମତା ବାନାର୍ଜୀଙ୍କ ସହ ଆଲୋଚନା କରିଛି | ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ହିଂସା, ଭଙ୍ଗାରୁଜା, ଲୁଟ୍ ଏବଂ ହତ୍ୟା ଘଟଣା ଜାରି ରହିଛି। ଏହାକୁ ନିୟନ୍ତ୍ରଣ କରିବା ଅତ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଜରୁରୀ ଅଟେ’।
ସେପଟେ ବିଜେପି ଦାବି କରିଛି ଯେ ଟିଏମସି କର୍ମୀଙ୍କ ହିଂସା ଯୋଗୁଁ ୯ ଜଣ କର୍ମୀଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି | ଏନେଇ ଆଜି ବିଜେପି ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରୀୟ ସଭାପତି ଜେପି ନଡ୍ଡା ପଶ୍ଚିମବଙ୍ଗ ଆସି କର୍ମୀଙ୍କୁ ଭେଟିବେ। ଏଥିସହ ଗୃହ ମନ୍ତ୍ରାଳୟ ଏହି ପ୍ରସଙ୍ଗରେ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାରଙ୍କ ଠାରୁ ରିପୋର୍ଟ ମାଗିଛନ୍ତି।