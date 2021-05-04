ପଶ୍ଚିମବଙ୍ଗରେ ହୋଇଥିବା ହିଂସାକୁ ନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟପାଳଙ୍କ ସହ ଫୋନରେ କଥା ହେଲେ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ୦୪ । ୦୫ (ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଭାସ୍କର) : ଦେଶରେ କରୋନା ସଂକ୍ରମଣ ବଢ଼ିବାରେ ଲାଗି ଥିବା ବେଳେ ପଶ୍ଚିମବଙ୍ଗରେ ହିଂସା ଥମିବାର ନାମ ନେଉନାହିଁ । ଏନେଇ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦୀ ମଧ୍ୟ ପଶ୍ଚିମବଙ୍ଗ ନିର୍ବାଚନରେ ହୋଇଥିବା ହିଂସାକୁ ନେଇ ଚିନ୍ତା ପ୍ରକାଶ କରିଛନ୍ତି। ଏହାସହ ପଶ୍ଚିମବଙ୍ଗ ରାଜ୍ୟପାଳ ଜଗଦୀପ ଧନଖଡଙ୍କ ସହ ରାଜ୍ୟର ଆଇନ ଶୃଙ୍ଖଳା ପରିସ୍ଥିତି ବାବଦରେ ଆଲୋଚନା ମଧ୍ୟ କରିଛନ୍ତି |

PM called and expressed his serious anguish and concern at alarmingly worrisome law & order situation @MamataOfficial

I share grave concerns @PMOIndia given that violence vandalism, arson. loot and killings continue unabated.

Concerned must act in overdrive to restore order.

— Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) May 4, 2021