ପଶ୍ଚିମବଙ୍ଗରେ ହୋଇଥିବା ହିଂସାକୁ ନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟପାଳଙ୍କ ସହ ଫୋନରେ କଥା ହେଲେ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ

By Alfa Itishree
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ୦୪ । ୦୫ (ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଭାସ୍କର) : ଦେଶରେ କରୋନା ସଂକ୍ରମଣ ବଢ଼ିବାରେ ଲାଗି ଥିବା ବେଳେ ପଶ୍ଚିମବଙ୍ଗରେ ହିଂସା ଥମିବାର ନାମ ନେଉନାହିଁ । ଏନେଇ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦୀ ମଧ୍ୟ ପଶ୍ଚିମବଙ୍ଗ ନିର୍ବାଚନରେ ହୋଇଥିବା ହିଂସାକୁ ନେଇ ଚିନ୍ତା ପ୍ରକାଶ କରିଛନ୍ତି। ଏହାସହ ପଶ୍ଚିମବଙ୍ଗ ରାଜ୍ୟପାଳ ଜଗଦୀପ ଧନଖଡଙ୍କ ସହ ରାଜ୍ୟର ଆଇନ ଶୃଙ୍ଖଳା ପରିସ୍ଥିତି ବାବଦରେ ଆଲୋଚନା ମଧ୍ୟ କରିଛନ୍ତି |

ପଶ୍ଚିମବଙ୍ଗ ରାଜ୍ୟପାଳଙ୍କ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଟୁଇଟ୍ କରି କୁହାଯାଇଛି ଯେ , “ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଆଇନ ଶୃଙ୍ଖଳା ପରିସ୍ଥିତିକୁ ନେଇ ଗଭୀର ଚିନ୍ତା ପ୍ରକଟ କରିଛନ୍ତି। ମୁଁ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ମମତା ବାନାର୍ଜୀଙ୍କ ସହ ଆଲୋଚନା କରିଛି | ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ହିଂସା, ଭଙ୍ଗାରୁଜା, ଲୁଟ୍ ଏବଂ ହତ୍ୟା ଘଟଣା ଜାରି ରହିଛି। ଏହାକୁ ନିୟନ୍ତ୍ରଣ କରିବା ଅତ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଜରୁରୀ ଅଟେ’।

ସେପଟେ ବିଜେପି ଦାବି କରିଛି ଯେ ଟିଏମସି କର୍ମୀଙ୍କ ହିଂସା ଯୋଗୁଁ ୯ ଜଣ କର୍ମୀଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି | ଏନେଇ ଆଜି ବିଜେପି ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରୀୟ ସଭାପତି ଜେପି ନଡ୍ଡା ପଶ୍ଚିମବଙ୍ଗ ଆସି କର୍ମୀଙ୍କୁ ଭେଟିବେ। ଏଥିସହ ଗୃହ ମନ୍ତ୍ରାଳୟ ଏହି ପ୍ରସଙ୍ଗରେ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାରଙ୍କ ଠାରୁ ରିପୋର୍ଟ ମାଗିଛନ୍ତି।

Alfa Itishree
