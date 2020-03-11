PM Modi trying to destabilise MP govt: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, 11/3: Veteran Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to destabilize the Madhya Pradesh government.This Mr. Gandhi’s first public reaction on the Madhyapradesh political drama. The reaction comes a day after senior politician Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from Congress, saying that he was unable to serve the people from within the party.

Rahul tweeted,” “Hey @PMOIndia, while you were busy destabilizing an elected Congress Govt, you may have missed noticing the 35% crash in global oil prices. Could you please pass on the benefit to Indians by slashing #petrol prices to under 60₹ per liter? Will help boost the stalled economy.”