PM Modi will address the nation through Maan Ki Baat on 31st May

New Delhi,18/5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the countrymen through the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program on 31 May. This communication of PM Modi is being considered very important amidst the Corona crisis. Even before this, the Prime Minister had ‘Mann ki Baat’ in the months of March and April.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sought suggestions from the public for discussion in his radio program. PM Modi tweeted about this on Monday morning and appealed to the people for suggestions. PM Modi wrote in his tweet, I look forward to your ideas and inputs for this month’s #MannKiBaat, which will take place on the 31st. You can: Record a message by dialing 1800-11-7800.”