PM to Visit Bengal today, likely to share Stage with Mithun Chakraborty

Kolkata, 7/3: The Brigade Parade Ground of Kolkata is getting ready to host Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. PM is address a massive public rally in the city.

Popular Actor Mithun Chakraborty is likely to share the stage with Modi. What added fuel to the matter was, state’s BJP Chief Kailash Vijayavargiya meeting with the actor at his residence.

“I have spoken with him (Mithun Chakraborty) over the telephone, he’s going to come today. I will be able to make a comment only after a detailed discussion with him,” Mr Vijayavargiya said later.

Mr Vijayavargiya and other BJP leaders like National Vice-President Mukul Roy, General Secretary Sanjay Singh, and Rajya Sabha Swapan Dasgupta will supervise the rally.

This is Prime Minister’s first rally after the elections were announced in West Bengal although he has already been there at least three times in the past few months.

 

