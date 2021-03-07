PM to Visit Bengal today, likely to share Stage with Mithun Chakraborty

COVID-19 Updates World 117,081,763 World Confirmed: 117,081,763 Active: 21,820,720 Recovered: 92,660,995 Death: 2,600,048

USA 29,653,891 USA Confirmed: 29,653,891 Active: 8,842,857 Recovered: 20,273,915 Death: 537,119

India 11,210,799 India Confirmed: 11,210,799 Active: 184,488 Recovered: 10,868,520 Death: 157,791

Brazil 10,939,320 Brazil Confirmed: 10,939,320 Active: 970,523 Recovered: 9,704,351 Death: 264,446

Russia 4,312,181 Russia Confirmed: 4,312,181 Active: 323,107 Recovered: 3,900,348 Death: 88,726

UK 4,213,343 UK Confirmed: 4,213,343 Active: 889,359 Recovered: 3,199,565 Death: 124,419

Italy 3,046,762 Italy Confirmed: 3,046,762 Active: 465,812 Recovered: 2,481,372 Death: 99,578

Turkey 2,769,230 Turkey Confirmed: 2,769,230 Active: 124,126 Recovered: 2,616,139 Death: 28,965

Germany 2,502,122 Germany Confirmed: 2,502,122 Active: 130,252 Recovered: 2,299,400 Death: 72,470

Pakistan 590,508 Pakistan Confirmed: 590,508 Active: 18,055 Recovered: 559,248 Death: 13,205

China 89,975 China Confirmed: 89,975 Active: 173 Recovered: 85,166 Death: 4,636

Kolkata, 7/3: The Brigade Parade Ground of Kolkata is getting ready to host Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. PM is address a massive public rally in the city.

Popular Actor Mithun Chakraborty is likely to share the stage with Modi. What added fuel to the matter was, state’s BJP Chief Kailash Vijayavargiya meeting with the actor at his residence.

“I have spoken with him (Mithun Chakraborty) over the telephone, he’s going to come today. I will be able to make a comment only after a detailed discussion with him,” Mr Vijayavargiya said later.

Mr Vijayavargiya and other BJP leaders like National Vice-President Mukul Roy, General Secretary Sanjay Singh, and Rajya Sabha Swapan Dasgupta will supervise the rally.

This is Prime Minister’s first rally after the elections were announced in West Bengal although he has already been there at least three times in the past few months.