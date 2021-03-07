ଲଟେରି ବଦଳାଇଲା ଭାଗ୍ୟ: ଶ୍ରମିକ ଜିତିଲେ ୮୦ ଲକ୍ଷ ଟଙ୍କା

-
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ୭ା୩: ଲଟେରି ଜିତି ଜଣେ ଶ୍ରମିକଙ୍କ ଭାଗ୍ୟ ବଦଳି ଯାଇଛି । କେରଳ ସରକାରଙ୍କ ଦ୍ୱାରା କରାଯାଉଥିବା ସାପ୍ତାହିକ କାରୁଣ୍ୟ ପ୍ଲସ୍ ଲଟେରିରେ ପଶ୍ଚିମବଙ୍ଗର ଜଣେ ଶ୍ରମିକ ପ୍ରତିଭା ମଣ୍ଡଳ ଜିତିଛନ୍ତି । ମାତ୍ର ୪୦ ଟଙ୍କାର ଲଟେରି ଟିକେଟ୍ କିଣି ଶ୍ରମିକ ଜଣକ ୮୦ ଲକ୍ଷ ଟଙ୍କା ଜିତିଛନ୍ତି । ତାଙ୍କର କୌଣସି ବ୍ୟାଙ୍କ ଆକାଉଣ୍ଟ ନଥିବାରୁ ଏତେ ବଡ଼ ପରିମାଣର ଟଙ୍କା ରଖିବା ନେଇ ସେ ସୁରକ୍ଷା ଦୃଷ୍ଟିରୁ ପୋଲିସର ସହାୟତା ମାଗିଥିଲେ । ପୋଲିସ ସହାୟତାରେ ସେ ବ୍ୟାଙ୍କରେ ଆକାଉଣ୍ଟ ଖୋଲି ସମସ୍ତ ଅର୍ଥ ଡିପୋଜିଟ୍ କରିଥିଲେ । କାରୁଣ୍ୟ ପ୍ଲସ୍ ଲଟେରିରେ ପ୍ରଥମ ବିଜେତାଙ୍କୁ ୮୦ ଲକ୍ଷ, ଦ୍ୱିତୀୟ ବିଜେତାଙ୍କୁ ୧୦ ଲକ୍ଷ ଟଙ୍କା ମିଳିଥାଏ ।