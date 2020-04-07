POCO confirms Truly wireless in-ears Earbuds

Mumbai,6/4: POCO India took to twitter to confirm that Truly Wireless in-ears Earbuds is in development. In the recently concluded poll by POCO India GM Manmohan, the ‘True wireless in-ears’ got the highest vote share. So POCO listened to their fans and to their delight confirmed the news.

Here's the big news, POCO fans!

In the recently concluded poll by our GM @cmanmohan, the 'True wireless in-ears' got the highest vote share. Today, we want to confirm that it is in the works and will be coming to India.

RT to welcome the new category in the #POCO fam! #POCOTWS pic.twitter.com/pL8yPbFuPd

— POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) April 7, 2020