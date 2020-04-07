POCO confirms Truly wireless in-ears Earbuds

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Mumbai,6/4: POCO India took to twitter to confirm that Truly Wireless in-ears Earbuds is in development. In the recently concluded poll by POCO India GM Manmohan, the ‘True wireless in-ears’ got the highest vote share. So POCO listened to their fans and to their delight confirmed the news.

