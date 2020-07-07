POCO M2 Pro launched in India with an attractive price

POCO India has launched its new mid-range smartphone, POCO M2 Pro. Surprisingly, it features almost the same specifications as Redmi Note 9 Pro except 33 Watt charging. It comes with a 6.67-inch full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080p resolution with P2i nano-coating, splash, and dust resistance. It has triple Gorilla glass 5 protection. It is powered with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G octa-core processor. It is available in 3 variants,i.e 4GB and 64 GB , 6GB and 64 GB and 6GB and 128 GB.It has a quad-camera setup with 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, 5-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The price of POCO M2 Pro starts with RS 13,999 for 4GB and 64GB variant and RS 14,999 and 16,999 for the other 2 variants. POCO M2 Pro will go on sale on July 14, 12 noon on Flipkart.