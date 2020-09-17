POCO X3 to launch in India soon , Know the date

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Leading Smartphone manufacturer POCO  has announced that its new midrange smartphone POCO X3 to be launched in India on September 22.POCO India took to Twitter to announce the news. Earlier Poco has launched Poco M2 Pro and POCO M2 in India.

