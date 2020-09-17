POCO X3 to launch in India soon , Know the date

Leading Smartphone manufacturer POCO has announced that its new midrange smartphone POCO X3 to be launched in India on September 22.POCO India took to Twitter to announce the news. Earlier Poco has launched Poco M2 Pro and POCO M2 in India.

It's time to redefine #SmoothAF.

Get ready for the #POCOX3. Arriving on 22nd September at 12 noon on @Flipkart.

To know something that you don't, visit here: https://t.co/NSmwqs6yLY pic.twitter.com/lbeTQfpK9m

— POCO India #POCOX3 (@IndiaPOCO) September 16, 2020