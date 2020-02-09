Pointing XI defeats Gilchrist XI by 1 run

Melbourne, 9/2: Pointing XI defeated Gilchrist XI in the charity match organized to collect donations for bushfire incidents. Pointing XI made 1034 runs with the loss of 5 wickets. Ricky Pointing scored 26 of 14 balls, Brian Lara scored 30 of 11 balls. Welsh, Yuvraj, and Symonds picked up one wicket each.

In reply, Gilchrist XI only managed to score 103 in the 10 overs with the help of Shane Watson’s 9 balls 30 and Symond’s 13 balls 29. Brett Lee took 2 wickets for Pointing XI. The legends managed to raise 7.7 million USD in Bush Fire bash tournament.