ବ୍ରହ୍ମପୁରରେ ପୋଲିସ ଡିଜି ଅଭୟ

World
WorldConfirmed: 89,479,021Active: 23,424,741Recovered: 64,129,754Death: 1,924,526
USA
USAConfirmed: 22,463,747Active: 8,823,966Recovered: 13,261,553Death: 378,228
India
IndiaConfirmed: 10,433,549Active: 225,687Recovered: 10,057,012Death: 150,850
Brazil
BrazilConfirmed: 8,015,920Active: 699,904Recovered: 7,114,474Death: 201,542
Russia
RussiaConfirmed: 3,379,103Active: 562,913Recovered: 2,754,809Death: 61,381
UK
UKConfirmed: 2,957,472Active: 1,512,818Recovered: 1,364,821Death: 79,833
Turkey
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,307,581Active: 102,986Recovered: 2,182,145Death: 22,450
Italy
ItalyConfirmed: 2,237,890Active: 570,389Recovered: 1,589,590Death: 77,911
Germany
GermanyConfirmed: 1,897,225Active: 344,938Recovered: 1,511,800Death: 40,487
Pakistan
PakistanConfirmed: 499,517Active: 33,474Recovered: 455,445Death: 10,598
China
ChinaConfirmed: 87,364Active: 535Recovered: 82,195Death: 4,634
ବ୍ରହ୍ମପୁର,୯ ।୧(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କ୍ରାଇମ ରୋକିବାକୁ ଅଣ୍ଟା ଭିଡିଛନ୍ତି ସରକାର । ଏହାରି ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ବ୍ରହ୍ମପୁରରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛନ୍ତି ପୋଲିସ ଡିଜି ଅଭୟ । ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ଆଇନଶୃଙ୍ଖଳା ନେଇ ଡିଆଇଜି କାର୍ଯ୍ୟାଳୟରେ ଆଲୋଚନା ହୋଇଛି । ଏହି ଆଲୋଚନାରେ ଦକ୍ଷିଣାଞ୍ଚଳ ଡିଆଇଜି, ବ୍ରହ୍ମପୁର ଓ ଗଞ୍ଜାମ ଏସପି ଉପସ୍ଥିତ ଥିବା ଜଣାପଡିଛି ।