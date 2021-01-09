ବ୍ରହ୍ମପୁରରେ ପୋଲିସ ଡିଜି ଅଭୟ

FeaturedBreaking NewsOdisha
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
ବ୍ରହ୍ମପୁର,୯ ।୧(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କ୍ରାଇମ ରୋକିବାକୁ ଅଣ୍ଟା ଭିଡିଛନ୍ତି ସରକାର । ଏହାରି ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ବ୍ରହ୍ମପୁରରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛନ୍ତି ପୋଲିସ ଡିଜି ଅଭୟ । ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ଆଇନଶୃଙ୍ଖଳା ନେଇ ଡିଆଇଜି କାର୍ଯ୍ୟାଳୟରେ ଆଲୋଚନା ହୋଇଛି । ଏହି ଆଲୋଚନାରେ ଦକ୍ଷିଣାଞ୍ଚଳ ଡିଆଇଜି, ବ୍ରହ୍ମପୁର ଓ ଗଞ୍ଜାମ ଏସପି ଉପସ୍ଥିତ ଥିବା ଜଣାପଡିଛି ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
