Police -Naxal shootout , Maoist material seized

Sambalpur, 27/5: The country and the state are going through a difficult time now. Thousands of migrant workers are returning to the state every day due to Coronavirus pandemic and storms. In this hard time, Naxals are causing headaches for the Odisha police. Meanwhile, a shootout broke out between the Bargarh DVF team and the Mahasamud Platoon of the BBM division yesterday. The incident took place near Sukalterma village in Melchamunda. The platoon of 7 cadres led by Pravin. Security forces responded by firing on protesters. Sambalpur Range DIG Himanshu Lal said several Maoist materials like Insas IMV magazine, 14 live ammunition, Maoist posters, and other food items were seized from the spot.