Prashant Kishor takes on BJP against

New Delhi, 12/1: Famous Indian political Strategist and politician and a close aide of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar takes on BJP on the issue of the Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA). He tweeted that there will be no implementation of CAA or NRC in the state. He also thanked Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for their firm stand against CAA. He also insisted that there will be no implementation of CAA in Bihar.

The Congress passed a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens at a meeting of the Working Committee, its highest decision-making body.