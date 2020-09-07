President Donald Trump gets Osama bin Laden’s family member’s support

In the USA’s Presidential election Osama Bin Laden’s family member extends her supporting hand to US President Donald Trump. If reports are to be believed, Osama bin Laden’s niece Noor bin Ladin, created a buzz in social media by supporting Donald Trump. She believes the only trump can prevent another 9/11 in the USA.xperts believe this can have an impact on the voters. As per a report in WION, Noor has appeared in her first-ever interview. She is Osama’s elder brother Yeslam bin Ladin’s daughter.