President Kovind’s Bypass Surgery was Successful at AIIMS

New Delhi, 30/3: President Ramnath Kovind’s bypass surgery was successfully performed at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Tuesday. The condition of President Kovind is stable and his health condition is being monitored closely by Doctors.

According to the information, President Kovind was brought to the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital for a health check-up on Friday morning, March 27, after suffering from chest discomfort. The doctors referred him to AIIMS for further investigation.

The President was then taken to AIIMS in Delhi on the afternoon of 27 March. After examining him, doctors had advised him to undergo bypass surgery, for which the time was fixed for March 30.