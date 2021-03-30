Sensex takes a Massive Jump of 1128 Points.

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Mumbai, 30/3: The stock market recorded gains for the second consecutive day on Monday. The BSE Sensex had a gain of 1,128 points and closed at 50,136.58. The index had earlier closed above 50,100 on 16 March. The Nifty also gained 337 points and closed at 14,845.10. The market started in the morning with an increase. The market’s major index BSE Sensex opened up 323 points at 49,331.68 and the Nifty opened 121 points up at 14,628.50.

The reason for the huge increase in the stock market:

Last week, the price of good shares has come down due to a heavy fall, due to which investors are buying.
The results for the fourth quarter of FY 2020-21 will start coming in April. The market analyst hopes that it will be better
Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) are shopping in the market. Bought shares worth Rs 1,703.14 crore on 26 March
Major sectors of the market were heavy purchases in metal, banking, and IT, including Reliance shares including Infosys, HDFC, HDFC Bank.

Investors bought a large number of  IT sector stocks. The Nifty IT index has closed at 26,121.10, up by 736 points. Shares of Koforge and Mindtree gained 8-8%. Similarly, the share of MOIL in the metal sector also increased by 12%.

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
