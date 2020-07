The popularity of India’ s Prime Minister Narendra Modi is increasing day by day. In a major achievement, PM Modi crossed 60 million followers on micro-blogging site twitter. PM Modi is known for reaching out to the mass through social media. Politicians are using Twitter to bridge the gap between them and their voters.

In September 2019, PM Modi’s Twitter account was followed by 50 million accounts.PM Modi gained 10 million followers in just 10 months.

https://twitter.com/narendramodi?lang=en