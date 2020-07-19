16 new Corona patients detected in Cuttack city area

FeaturedBreaking NewsNational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0 21

Cuttack, 19/7: Coronavirus cases are increasing day by day in Cuttack city. Out of the 27 new COVID-19 +ve cases reported today in Cuttack district, 16 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area).

Similarly, 12 recoveries have been reported. Out of 16 cases, 14 cases are from home quarantine and two are from and 2 cases are local contact cases detected.

One case is detected from AIR Colony and one case is detected from Mangalabag.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.