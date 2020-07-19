16 new Corona patients detected in Cuttack city area

Cuttack, 19/7: Coronavirus cases are increasing day by day in Cuttack city. Out of the 27 new COVID-19 +ve cases reported today in Cuttack district, 16 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area).

Similarly, 12 recoveries have been reported. Out of 16 cases, 14 cases are from home quarantine and two are from and 2 cases are local contact cases detected.

One case is detected from AIR Colony and one case is detected from Mangalabag.