NDA ଏବଂ JMM ଫଳାଫଳକୁ ନେଇ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଇଲେ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ମହାରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରରେ ବିଜେପି ନେତୃତ୍ୱାଧୀନ NDA ର ବିପୁଳ ବିଜୟ ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦୀ ଦଳ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକର୍ତ୍ତାଙ୍କୁ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହା ସହ ଝାଡ଼ଖଣ୍ଡ ନିର୍ବାଚନ ଫଳାଫଳକୁ ନେଇ ପ୍ରତିକ୍ରିୟା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି । ଝାଡ଼ଖଣ୍ଡରେJMMର ବିପୁଳ ବିଜୟକୁ ନେଇ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ହେମନ୍ତ ସୋରେନଙ୍କୁ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି ।

ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦୀ ‘ଏକ୍ସ’ରେ ଏକ ପୋଷ୍ଟ ଶେୟାର କରି ଲେଖିଛନ୍ତି, ‘ବିକାଶର ବିଜୟ ! ସୁଶାସନର ବିଜୟ ! ଆମେ ଏକଜୁଟ ହୋଇ ଶୀର୍ଷ ଉଡ଼ାଣ ଭରିବା ! ମହାରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରର ଭାଇ ଓ ଭଉଣୀଙ୍କୁ ବିଶେଷ କରି ରାଜ୍ୟର ଯୁବ ଓ ମହିଳାଙ୍କୁ ମୁଁ କୃତଜ୍ଞତା ଜଣାଉଛି । ମୁଁ ଲୋକଙ୍କୁ ଆଶ୍ୱାସନା ଦେଉଛି କି ଆମ ମେଣ୍ଟ ମହାରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରର ପ୍ରଗତି ପାଇଁ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ ଜାରି ରଖିବ । ଜୟ ମହାରାଷ୍ଟ୍ର ।’ ଏନଡିଏ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକର୍ତ୍ତାଙ୍କୁ ନେଇ ଗର୍ବ ଅନୁଭବ କରୁଥିବା ଲେଖିଛନ୍ତି ମୋଦୀ । ତାଙ୍କ ପରିଶ୍ରମ ଏବଂ ପ୍ରୟାସ ଯୋଗୁଁ ଆମେ ଲୋକଙ୍କ ଗହଣରେ ସାମିଲ ହୋଇପାରିଲୁ ଏବଂ ସୁଶାସନର ଏଜେଣ୍ଡାକୁ ବିସ୍ତାର କରିପାରିଲୁ ।

Heartfelt gratitude to my sisters and brothers of Maharashtra, especially the youth and women of the state, for a historic mandate to the NDA. This affection and warmth is unparalleled.

ଏହା ବ୍ୟତୀତ ମୋଦୀ ଝାଡ଼ଖଣ୍ଡରେ JMM ବିଜୟକୁ ନେଇ ‘ଏକ୍ସ’ରେ ଲେଖିଛନ୍ତି ‘ଝାଡ଼ଖଣ୍ଡବାସୀଙ୍କ ଆମ ପ୍ରତି ଥିବା ସମର୍ଥନ ପାଇଁ ଧନ୍ୟବାଦ ଜଣାଉଛି । ଲୋକଙ୍କ ସମସ୍ୟାକୁ ଉଠାଇବା ଏବଂ ରାଜ୍ୟ ପାଇଁ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ କରିବା ଦିଗରେ ସର୍ବଦା ଆଗରେ ରହିବୁ । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ନେତୃତ୍ୱାଧୀନ ମେଣ୍ଟକୁ ମୁଁ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଉଛି ।’

I thank the people of Jharkhand for their support towards us. We will always be at the forefront of raising people’s issues and working for the state.

I also congratulate the JMM-led alliance for their performance in the state. @HemantSorenJMM

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 23, 2024