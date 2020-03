Cuttack, 7/3: Bipin Bihari Rath, a prominent freedom fighter, social activist and senior lawyer, passed away today. He was pronounced dead at 11:30 a.m. today at Cuttack General Hospital. Bipin Bihari Rath was 70 years old at the time of his death. He had been suffering from old age for some time. He was staying at the Kanika Road residence in Cuttack.