Puri MP Pinaki Mishra donated his entire one year salary to CMRF to fight against Coronavirus

FeaturedNationalOdisha
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0 53

Bhubaneswar,26/3: Puri MP Pinaki Mishra took social media site Twitter to announce that he has donated his Lok Sabha salary from 01/06/19 to 31/05/20 to Chief Minister relief fund to fight against deadly coronavirus.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.