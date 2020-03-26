Puri MP Pinaki Mishra donated his entire one year salary to CMRF to fight against Coronavirus

Bhubaneswar,26/3: Puri MP Pinaki Mishra took social media site Twitter to announce that he has donated his Lok Sabha salary from 01/06/19 to 31/05/20 to Chief Minister relief fund to fight against deadly coronavirus.
Had humbly committed my entire salary for 17th Lok Sabha on being elected in May’19 to CM Relief Fund. Here is a small contribution of my Lok Sabha salary from from 01/06/19 to 31/05/20 dedicated to our Hon’ble CM’s valiant fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. Jay Jagannath🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/O1b0fpW6Ga
— Pinaki Misra, Puri MP (@OfPinaki) March 26, 2020