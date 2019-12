Puri, 31/12: On the occasion of the new year , Puri Srimandir will be opened for devotees from 1 AM. Pahuda ritual will be completed by 10:30 PM today. The main focus will be ensuring hassle-free darshan for all devotees, according to the Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), Krishan Kumar Odisha. Devotees in large numbers to enter Puri Srimandir through the newly-installed barricade to seek blessings of the Lord on the last day of the year.