Raghav Chadha of Aam Aadmi Party detained, police says no to protest at Home Minister Amit Shah's house

By Nihar Ranjan Mohanty
New Delhi, 13/12: Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha was detained today by the Delhi Police ahead of a planned protest by the party outside Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence against alleged misappropriation of funds by New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

Apart from the protest outside Mr Shah’s residence, the Delhi-based party had announced a demonstration at Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s residence demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into its allegations.

Nihar Ranjan Mohanty
