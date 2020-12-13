Raghav Chadha of Aam Aadmi Party detained, police says no to protest at Home Minister Amit Shah’s house

COVID-19 Updates World 72,126,453 World Confirmed: 72,126,453 Active: 20,007,827 Recovered: 50,506,678 Death: 1,611,948

USA 16,549,366 USA Confirmed: 16,549,366 Active: 6,599,959 Recovered: 9,644,325 Death: 305,082

India 9,857,380 India Confirmed: 9,857,380 Active: 356,861 Recovered: 9,357,464 Death: 143,055

Brazil 6,880,595 Brazil Confirmed: 6,880,595 Active: 729,746 Recovered: 5,969,706 Death: 181,143

Russia 2,625,848 Russia Confirmed: 2,625,848 Active: 493,437 Recovered: 2,085,958 Death: 46,453

UK 1,830,956 UK Confirmed: 1,830,956 Active: 1,766,930 Recovered: N/A Death: 64,026

Italy 1,825,775 Italy Confirmed: 1,825,775 Active: 684,848 Recovered: 1,076,891 Death: 64,036

Turkey 1,809,809 Turkey Confirmed: 1,809,809 Active: 212,045 Recovered: 1,581,565 Death: 16,199

Germany 1,320,592 Germany Confirmed: 1,320,592 Active: 340,921 Recovered: 957,500 Death: 22,171

Pakistan 438,425 Pakistan Confirmed: 438,425 Active: 46,629 Recovered: 383,000 Death: 8,796

China 86,725 China Confirmed: 86,725 Active: 306 Recovered: 81,785 Death: 4,634

New Delhi, 13/12: Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha was detained today by the Delhi Police ahead of a planned protest by the party outside Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence against alleged misappropriation of funds by New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

Apart from the protest outside Mr Shah’s residence, the Delhi-based party had announced a demonstration at Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s residence demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into its allegations.