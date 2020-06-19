New Delhi, 19/6: Veteran Congress leader Rahul Gandhi turns 50 years old today. Rahul first entered active party politics and as general secretary in-charge of youth Congress in September 2007. There will be no celebration of Rahul’s birthday due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

AICC general secretary (organization) KC Venugopal said.’Rahul ji does not want any celebrations. However, our party functionaries and workers will distribute food to the needy on Friday given Rahul ji had taken up the cause of helping the poor, especially the migrant workers, during the lockdown,’