Realme India revealed that Realme Buds Q wireless earbuds to be launched in India on June 25. Realme buds Q is expected to be launched within Rs 2000. The Realme Buds Q is IPX4 rated, which means it can handle water and dust splashes. The Realme Buds Q weighs 3.6 grams while with the charging case, their weight becomes 35.3 grams. Each Realme Buds Q earbud has a 40mAh battery while the charging case features a 400mAh battery. It is chargeable via a Micro-USB port on the charging case.