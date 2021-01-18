Rain Curtails Day 4, All the Results possible in the Test Match

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Brisbane, 18/1: The Fourth Test match between Australia and India perfectly hangs in balance as of Day 4. The rain started to pour just 11 balls into the Indian Innings. On the final day of the tour, India needs 324 runs to create history. At stumps, India were 4-0, with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill at the crease.

Previously Australia put pressure on the inexperienced Indian Bowling Attack and scored at a rate of 6 runs per over. David Warner in particular was looking in his element and smacked six boundaries in his innings of 48 runs, before getting out to Washington Sundar. Marcus Harris supported him with 38 runs. India comeback in the game with two quick wickets getting Marnus Labuschagne and Matthew Wade for 25 and 0 respectively. Steve Smith and Cameron Green saved Australia from a collapse and stitched together a 73 runs partnership. Smith scored his fifty before getting out to a Mohammad Siraj bouncer. Green also fell soon for 37.

Australia’s tail wagged in this innings too and scored some important runs. India’s Mohammad Siraj bowled his heart out and proved himself to be the spearhead of the bowling attack. He picked up his first five-wicket haul of his career. Shardul Thakur supported him well to pick 4 important Aussie wickets.

Australia was bowled out for 294 runs with a healthy lead of 327 runs.

On Day 5 any result is possible in the match. If the rain permits and we have a full day’s play, then we are in for an exhilarating finish to this exceptional test match.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
