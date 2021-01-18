Rain Curtails Day 4, All the Results possible in the Test Match

COVID-19 Updates World 95,538,046 World Confirmed: 95,538,046 Active: 25,245,205 Recovered: 68,251,875 Death: 2,040,966

USA 24,482,050 USA Confirmed: 24,482,050 Active: 9,646,497 Recovered: 14,428,351 Death: 407,202

India 10,572,672 India Confirmed: 10,572,672 Active: 208,874 Recovered: 10,211,342 Death: 152,456

Brazil 8,488,099 Brazil Confirmed: 8,488,099 Active: 866,577 Recovered: 7,411,654 Death: 209,868

Russia 3,591,066 Russia Confirmed: 3,591,066 Active: 546,265 Recovered: 2,978,764 Death: 66,037

UK 3,395,959 UK Confirmed: 3,395,959 Active: 1,771,962 Recovered: 1,534,736 Death: 89,261

Turkey 2,387,101 Turkey Confirmed: 2,387,101 Active: 100,240 Recovered: 2,262,864 Death: 23,997

Italy 2,381,277 Italy Confirmed: 2,381,277 Active: 553,374 Recovered: 1,745,726 Death: 82,177

Germany 2,050,099 Germany Confirmed: 2,050,099 Active: 310,959 Recovered: 1,691,700 Death: 47,440

Pakistan 521,211 Pakistan Confirmed: 521,211 Active: 34,986 Recovered: 475,228 Death: 10,997

China 88,336 China Confirmed: 88,336 Active: 1,301 Recovered: 82,400 Death: 4,635

Brisbane, 18/1: The Fourth Test match between Australia and India perfectly hangs in balance as of Day 4. The rain started to pour just 11 balls into the Indian Innings. On the final day of the tour, India needs 324 runs to create history. At stumps, India were 4-0, with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill at the crease.

Previously Australia put pressure on the inexperienced Indian Bowling Attack and scored at a rate of 6 runs per over. David Warner in particular was looking in his element and smacked six boundaries in his innings of 48 runs, before getting out to Washington Sundar. Marcus Harris supported him with 38 runs. India comeback in the game with two quick wickets getting Marnus Labuschagne and Matthew Wade for 25 and 0 respectively. Steve Smith and Cameron Green saved Australia from a collapse and stitched together a 73 runs partnership. Smith scored his fifty before getting out to a Mohammad Siraj bouncer. Green also fell soon for 37.

Australia’s tail wagged in this innings too and scored some important runs. India’s Mohammad Siraj bowled his heart out and proved himself to be the spearhead of the bowling attack. He picked up his first five-wicket haul of his career. Shardul Thakur supported him well to pick 4 important Aussie wickets.

Australia was bowled out for 294 runs with a healthy lead of 327 runs.

On Day 5 any result is possible in the match. If the rain permits and we have a full day’s play, then we are in for an exhilarating finish to this exceptional test match.