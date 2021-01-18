PM Modi launches Ahmedabad and Surat Metro Rail Projects

FeaturedNational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 18/1: The Prime Minister of India launched the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II and the Surat Metro Rail Project via video conferencing on Monday. PM performed the ground-breaking ceremony too.

The PM said that the metro rail projects will “strengthen the connectivity in two major business centers of the country”.

“Ahmedabad and Surat are receiving very important gifts today. Metro will further strengthen the connectivity in two major business centers of the country – Ahmedabad and Surat,” PM Narendra Modi said.

PM Modi lauded his Government for the expansion of the metro rail network in the country.

“Best example to see the difference between the approach of previous governments and the work of the current govt is the expansion of metro rail network across the country. Before 2014, only 225 km of metro line became operational in 10-12 yrs. In last 6 yrs, over 450 km of metro network became operational,” he said.

Modi also said that the work is underway in 27 cities for the expansion of metro rail networks.

“Work is underway on over 1000 km of metro network in 27 cities across the nation, as of now. There was a time when there was no modern thinking in the nation, regarding the metro network. There was no metro policy. As a result, there were different kinds of metro in different cities,” PM Narendra Modi said.

 

 

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
