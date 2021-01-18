PM Modi launches Ahmedabad and Surat Metro Rail Projects

-
World
95,538,220
WorldConfirmed: 95,538,220Active: 25,244,423Recovered: 68,252,792Death: 2,041,005
-
USA
24,482,050
USAConfirmed: 24,482,050Active: 9,646,497Recovered: 14,428,351Death: 407,202
-
India
10,572,672
IndiaConfirmed: 10,572,672Active: 208,874Recovered: 10,211,342Death: 152,456
-
Brazil
8,488,099
BrazilConfirmed: 8,488,099Active: 866,577Recovered: 7,411,654Death: 209,868
-
Russia
3,591,066
RussiaConfirmed: 3,591,066Active: 546,265Recovered: 2,978,764Death: 66,037
-
UK
3,395,959
UKConfirmed: 3,395,959Active: 1,771,962Recovered: 1,534,736Death: 89,261
-
Turkey
2,387,101
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,387,101Active: 100,240Recovered: 2,262,864Death: 23,997
-
Italy
2,381,277
ItalyConfirmed: 2,381,277Active: 553,374Recovered: 1,745,726Death: 82,177
-
Germany
2,050,099
GermanyConfirmed: 2,050,099Active: 310,959Recovered: 1,691,700Death: 47,440
-
Pakistan
521,211
PakistanConfirmed: 521,211Active: 34,986Recovered: 475,228Death: 10,997
-
China
88,336
ChinaConfirmed: 88,336Active: 1,301Recovered: 82,400Death: 4,635
New Delhi, 18/1: The Prime Minister of India launched the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II and the Surat Metro Rail Project via video conferencing on Monday. PM performed the ground-breaking ceremony too.
The PM said that the metro rail projects will “strengthen the connectivity in two major business centers of the country”.
“Ahmedabad and Surat are receiving very important gifts today. Metro will further strengthen the connectivity in two major business centers of the country – Ahmedabad and Surat,” PM Narendra Modi said.
PM Modi lauded his Government for the expansion of the metro rail network in the country.
“Best example to see the difference between the approach of previous governments and the work of the current govt is the expansion of metro rail network across the country. Before 2014, only 225 km of metro line became operational in 10-12 yrs. In last 6 yrs, over 450 km of metro network became operational,” he said.
Modi also said that the work is underway in 27 cities for the expansion of metro rail networks.
“Work is underway on over 1000 km of metro network in 27 cities across the nation, as of now. There was a time when there was no modern thinking in the nation, regarding the metro network. There was no metro policy. As a result, there were different kinds of metro in different cities,” PM Narendra Modi said.