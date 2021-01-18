PM Modi launches Ahmedabad and Surat Metro Rail Projects

COVID-19 Updates World 95,538,220 World Confirmed: 95,538,220 Active: 25,244,423 Recovered: 68,252,792 Death: 2,041,005

USA 24,482,050 USA Confirmed: 24,482,050 Active: 9,646,497 Recovered: 14,428,351 Death: 407,202

India 10,572,672 India Confirmed: 10,572,672 Active: 208,874 Recovered: 10,211,342 Death: 152,456

Brazil 8,488,099 Brazil Confirmed: 8,488,099 Active: 866,577 Recovered: 7,411,654 Death: 209,868

Russia 3,591,066 Russia Confirmed: 3,591,066 Active: 546,265 Recovered: 2,978,764 Death: 66,037

UK 3,395,959 UK Confirmed: 3,395,959 Active: 1,771,962 Recovered: 1,534,736 Death: 89,261

Turkey 2,387,101 Turkey Confirmed: 2,387,101 Active: 100,240 Recovered: 2,262,864 Death: 23,997

Italy 2,381,277 Italy Confirmed: 2,381,277 Active: 553,374 Recovered: 1,745,726 Death: 82,177

Germany 2,050,099 Germany Confirmed: 2,050,099 Active: 310,959 Recovered: 1,691,700 Death: 47,440

Pakistan 521,211 Pakistan Confirmed: 521,211 Active: 34,986 Recovered: 475,228 Death: 10,997

China 88,336 China Confirmed: 88,336 Active: 1,301 Recovered: 82,400 Death: 4,635

New Delhi, 18/1: The Prime Minister of India launched the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II and the Surat Metro Rail Project via video conferencing on Monday. PM performed the ground-breaking ceremony too.

The PM said that the metro rail projects will “strengthen the connectivity in two major business centers of the country”.

“Ahmedabad and Surat are receiving very important gifts today. Metro will further strengthen the connectivity in two major business centers of the country – Ahmedabad and Surat,” PM Narendra Modi said.

PM Modi lauded his Government for the expansion of the metro rail network in the country.

“Best example to see the difference between the approach of previous governments and the work of the current govt is the expansion of metro rail network across the country. Before 2014, only 225 km of metro line became operational in 10-12 yrs. In last 6 yrs, over 450 km of metro network became operational,” he said.

Modi also said that the work is underway in 27 cities for the expansion of metro rail networks.

“Work is underway on over 1000 km of metro network in 27 cities across the nation, as of now. There was a time when there was no modern thinking in the nation, regarding the metro network. There was no metro policy. As a result, there were different kinds of metro in different cities,” PM Narendra Modi said.