Rajasthan Political Drama: BJP demands CBI probe into leaked audio tape

Rajasthan, 18/7: In the midst of the political turmoil in Rajasthan, the audio clip related to the alleged buying and selling of MLAs is seen to be a hot topic. The state’s opposition BJP has demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter. The BJP has also lodged an FIR in the police in this regard. BJP filed FIR in Jyoti Nagar police station in Jaipur, alleging that Congress leaders Surjewala, Dotasara, and Lokesh Sharma have tried to discredit BJP leaders by making fake audio of the purchase of MLAs. The BJP filed a defamation case in this regard and demanded the police to arrest these leaders.

On the other hand, now an FIR has also been lodged in the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) regarding the audiotape case which came out in the horse-trading. According to the information, this FIR has been registered in Rajasthan Assembly on the complaint of Chief Whip Mahesh Joshi. MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma has been named in the FIR, because in the statements Mahesh Joshi said that he recognizes the voice of MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma. This case has been registered under the PC Act at the ACB headquarters.