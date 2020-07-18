Weekend shutdown in this district of Odisha till 31st July

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Due to rising cases of Coronavirus in the district, Boudh district magistrate imposed lockdown in the entire Boudhgarh NAC area till 26.07.2020 and Weekend shut down in entire Boudh District on every Saturday & Sunday till 31.07.2020.

This decision is taken to check further spread of COVID-19 and make effective contact tracing of local cases.

