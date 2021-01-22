Rajasthan Woman tests Corona positive for 31st Time in last five Months

COVID-19 Updates World 98,191,993 World Confirmed: 98,191,993 Active: 25,490,452 Recovered: 70,598,712 Death: 2,102,829

Jaipur, 22/1: A 35-year old woman in Rajasthan has tested Positive for COVID 19 31 times in the last five months, leaving doctors baffled. The woman is said to be a resident of Bharatpur. Her results have been contradicting the novel Coronavirus’ incubation cycle that is believed to end in 14 days, officials said. Her reports come out positive each time she undergoes a COVID 19 test.

All her tests, including 17 RT-PCR and 14 rapid antigen tests, have come out positive, said the ashram officials where she has been staying. Sarada Devi, the patient is staying in the Bharatpur’s Apna Ashram since August 2020.