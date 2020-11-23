Rajiv Gandhi assassination AG Perarivalan gets a week’s parole

New Delhi, 23/11: The Supreme Court on Monday granted AG Perarivalan, convicted of the assassination of the former Prime Minister of India, Rajiv Gandhi, a week’s parole for a medical check-up. The top court of India has also ordered the Tamil Nadu Police to provide the convict with police protection during his visits to the hospital. The Supreme court has extended by a week the parole granted by the Madras High Court to Perarivalan till November 23, 2020.