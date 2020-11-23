Supreme Court asks for COVID-19 report from four states

New Delhi, 23/11: The Supreme Court of India asked for the COVID-19 status report from the states of Delhi, Gujarat, Assam, and Maharashtra in two days after the spike in the positive cases in these states. “We are hearing of a huge spike in the current month. We want the latest status report from all states. Worse things may happen in December if states aren’t well prepared,” the Supreme Court said, addressing the media.

A three judge-bench consisting of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subash Reddy, and MP Shah, which heard the issue as the court took up on its own, said that the issue in Delhi is “worsening”. The top court of the country slammed the State Governments of Gujarat and asked the Delhi government about the steps they were taking regarding the situation.

The Supreme Court will take up the case next on November 27.

India is currently the world’s second-worst-hit country by the pandemic, with over 91.39 lakh total Covid cases, including over 1.33 lakh deaths.