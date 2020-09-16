 Rama-Lakhan jodi will be back

Rama-Lakhan, the popular 80s duo will return to the silver screen. This is evident from Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff’s Instagram conversation. Anil shared a video of himself running on the beach on Instagram. “Get ready to be together again, our team has already started work on it,” Anil wrote in response. “I’m really looking forward to it,” wrote Jackie Dada. The screenshot of the conversation was shared by B Jackie on Instagram. After such talks between Anil and Jackie, rumors are now rife that the film ‘Ram Lakhan-2’ is about to start soon.