Ravi Shankar Prasad blasts ‘biased’ Twitter, Facebook

-
World
107,875,618
WorldConfirmed: 107,875,618Active: 25,469,907Recovered: 80,040,347Death: 2,365,364
-
USA
27,897,214
USAConfirmed: 27,897,214Active: 9,586,691Recovered: 17,827,323Death: 483,200
-
India
10,871,060
IndiaConfirmed: 10,871,060Active: 144,032Recovered: 10,571,629Death: 155,399
-
Brazil
9,662,305
BrazilConfirmed: 9,662,305Active: 831,230Recovered: 8,596,130Death: 234,945
-
Russia
4,012,710
RussiaConfirmed: 4,012,710Active: 418,115Recovered: 3,516,461Death: 78,134
-
UK
3,985,161
UKConfirmed: 3,985,161Active: 1,851,466Recovered: 2,018,844Death: 114,851
-
Italy
2,668,266
ItalyConfirmed: 2,668,266Active: 410,111Recovered: 2,165,817Death: 92,338
-
Turkey
2,556,837
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,556,837Active: 84,459Recovered: 2,445,285Death: 27,093
-
Germany
2,311,297
GermanyConfirmed: 2,311,297Active: 159,718Recovered: 2,087,600Death: 63,979
-
Pakistan
559,093
PakistanConfirmed: 559,093Active: 30,225Recovered: 516,683Death: 12,185
-
China
89,736
ChinaConfirmed: 89,736Active: 879Recovered: 84,221Death: 4,636
New Delhi, 11/2: Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ravi Shankar Prasad in the Rajya Sabha said that strict actions will be taken against the social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook etc, if they spread fake news.
Speaking during the Question Hour, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “Whether it’s Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, or WhatsApp, they are welcome to work on India. They have crores of followers, but they will have to adhere to the Indian Constitution and laws.”
“During Capitol Hill, you stand with the police action and in violence at Red Fort, you take a different stand,” said Ravi Shankar Prasad, slamming Twitter.
He warned social media platforms and said, “if social media is used to spread fake news and misinformation. We will take action”. He went on to say, “We have made a platform to bust misinformation and all fake news items will be flagged by the system.”