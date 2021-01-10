Ravindra Jadeja Ruled out for 6 weeks, Will Miss first two test Matches Against England

COVID-19 Updates World 90,176,569 World Confirmed: 90,176,569 Active: 23,665,140 Recovered: 64,574,812 Death: 1,936,617

USA 22,699,938 USA Confirmed: 22,699,938 Active: 8,925,380 Recovered: 13,393,078 Death: 381,480

India 10,451,346 India Confirmed: 10,451,346 Active: 224,348 Recovered: 10,075,950 Death: 151,048

Brazil 8,075,998 Brazil Confirmed: 8,075,998 Active: 729,330 Recovered: 7,144,011 Death: 202,657

Russia 3,401,954 Russia Confirmed: 3,401,954 Active: 561,228 Recovered: 2,778,889 Death: 61,837

UK 3,017,409 UK Confirmed: 3,017,409 Active: 1,529,574 Recovered: 1,406,967 Death: 80,868

Turkey 2,317,118 Turkey Confirmed: 2,317,118 Active: 104,440 Recovered: 2,190,047 Death: 22,631

Italy 2,257,866 Italy Confirmed: 2,257,866 Active: 572,842 Recovered: 1,606,630 Death: 78,394

Germany 1,914,335 Germany Confirmed: 1,914,335 Active: 347,974 Recovered: 1,525,300 Death: 41,061

Pakistan 502,416 Pakistan Confirmed: 502,416 Active: 34,803 Recovered: 456,969 Death: 10,644

China 87,433 China Confirmed: 87,433 Active: 588 Recovered: 82,211 Death: 4,634

Sydney, 10/1: Indian All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is ruled out for six weeks. He will not only miss the last test match against Australia but also the first two test matches against England according to PTI. Though no official announcement is made till now.

Ravindra Jadeja’s injury is a big setback for India as the star all-rounder is one of the key players in the Indian Test line-up. He helped India clinch the second test against Australia at Melbourne. Even in the third test match, he was the highest wicket-taker for India. Jadeja becomes the latest player to join the injury list of Indian Players. Previously Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav and, KL Rahul are already ruled out of the series.

According to reports, he might bat with injection in India’s 2nd innings. India needs 309 runs to win the match with 8 wickets in hand. Currently, the 4 match test series is tied at 1-1.