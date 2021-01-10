Ravindra Jadeja Ruled out for 6 weeks, Will Miss first two test Matches Against England

-
Sydney, 10/1: Indian All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is ruled out for six weeks. He will not only miss the last test match against Australia but also the first two test matches against England according to PTI. Though no official announcement is made till now.
Ravindra Jadeja’s injury is a big setback for India as the star all-rounder is one of the key players in the Indian Test line-up. He helped India clinch the second test against Australia at Melbourne. Even in the third test match, he was the highest wicket-taker for India. Jadeja becomes the latest player to join the injury list of Indian Players. Previously Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav and, KL Rahul are already ruled out of the series.
According to reports, he might bat with injection in India’s 2nd innings. India needs 309 runs to win the match with 8 wickets in hand. Currently, the 4 match test series is tied at 1-1.